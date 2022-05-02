Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 20,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,479 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Maxim Group raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Badger Meter from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of BMI traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.44. 128,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,869. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.14. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $78.40 and a one year high of $112.36.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $132.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.54 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

