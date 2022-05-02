Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 100,777 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,795,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,777 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.78% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $564,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.04. The stock had a trading volume of 33,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,068. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.00. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.