Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 756 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $59,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management stock traded down $6.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.54. 91,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,332. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.20 and its 200-day moving average is $157.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.87. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.79 and a 52 week high of $170.18.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,013 shares of company stock worth $16,222,631 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WM. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. cut shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

