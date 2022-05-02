Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,657,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 136,546 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 0.7% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $304,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.96 on Monday, reaching $98.46. 358,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,057,757. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $99.20 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.05.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

