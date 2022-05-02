Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Zoetis worth $127,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,887,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,717,000 after acquiring an additional 739,698 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Zoetis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,221,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,457,000 after purchasing an additional 508,358 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,550,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,866,000 after purchasing an additional 238,461 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Zoetis by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,158,000 after purchasing an additional 333,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,261,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.78.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $5.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $171.99. The stock had a trading volume of 92,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,837. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.22 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The company has a market capitalization of $81.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.31 and its 200 day moving average is $206.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,622 shares of company stock worth $9,995,351 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

