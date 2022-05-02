Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 555,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $34,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEM. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 44.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109,683 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Newmont by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,465,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,671 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,515,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Newmont by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,222,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Newmont by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,738,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,872,000 after acquiring an additional 807,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,117,384. The stock has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a PE ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.21.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.26.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $790,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,533 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

