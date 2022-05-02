Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 4,766 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $120,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.5% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $201,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $13.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $538.99. The stock had a trading volume of 37,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $438.72 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $564.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $597.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.26%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

