Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,550 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.94% of RBC Bearings worth $54,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROLL. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 588.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period.

ROLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut RBC Bearings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.00.

Shares of ROLL stock traded down $2.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $165.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,956. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.56 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $165.99 and a 52 week high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.69 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.76%. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total value of $1,135,521.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,591 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,261.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

