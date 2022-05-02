Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 1,274.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 255,821 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.59% of Kornit Digital worth $42,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 891.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Kornit Digital from $202.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.80.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT traded up $2.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.14. The company had a trading volume of 14,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,794. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $64.87 and a twelve month high of $181.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 201.52 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.20.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.12). Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

