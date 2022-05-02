Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 396,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,579 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $37,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 25.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $30,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PM stock traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,541,623. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.40. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $150.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Philip Morris International Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.