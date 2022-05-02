Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $32.85 Million Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,616,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,080 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.40% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $32,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $18.11. 61,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,369,077. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $20.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.71.

