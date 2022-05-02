Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $44.52 Million Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Waste Connections worth $44,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,935 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,938,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,143,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,401,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,283,000 after buying an additional 684,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,565,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank cut Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

NYSE WCN traded down $3.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $134.12. 129,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,043. The stock has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of 56.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $115.75 and a one year high of $145.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.66 and a 200-day moving average of $132.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 38.82%.

Waste Connections Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.