Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 135,086 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,767 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,086 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of EOG Resources worth $36,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in EOG Resources by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $1.60 on Monday, reaching $115.16. 135,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,666,230. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $127.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.23. The company has a market cap of $67.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.70.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

