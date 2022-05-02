Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 19,838 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 887,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,838 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $49,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.96. 205,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,544,801. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $48.93 and a one year high of $56.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.46.

