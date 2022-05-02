Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,389 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $51,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Barings LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,135.8% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 601,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,285,000 after purchasing an additional 552,368 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,918,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.21. The stock had a trading volume of 745,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,158,551. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.83 and a 1-year high of $85.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.75 and its 200-day moving average is $77.24.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

