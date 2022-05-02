Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 511,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Mastercard worth $183,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,856,264,000 after acquiring an additional 259,715 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $446,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 24,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.76.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total transaction of $59,502,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 466,741 shares of company stock valued at $176,434,165. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MA traded down $10.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $352.44. The company had a trading volume of 113,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,556,216. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $305.61 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $350.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.86. The stock has a market cap of $344.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.58. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 134.71%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.40%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

