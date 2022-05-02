Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,117,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the quarter. Fastenal accounts for about 0.9% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of Fastenal worth $391,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,130,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,194,000 after acquiring an additional 807,302 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,664,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,958,000 after buying an additional 386,318 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in Fastenal by 2.8% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,732,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,219,000 after buying an additional 127,067 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Fastenal by 21.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,726,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,948,000 after buying an additional 832,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 7.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,716,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,421,000 after buying an additional 318,708 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FAST traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.22. 118,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,564,961. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.33. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.52%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.17.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

