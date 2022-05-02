Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 12,309 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 455,540 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 12,309 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $39,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $386,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,169 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $624,000. Connolly Sarah T. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 3,575 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $1,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.16. 217,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,786,627. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.89 and its 200-day moving average is $85.89. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $70.23 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $195.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

