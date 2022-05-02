Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 149,690 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Posted by on May 2nd, 2022

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUGet Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,875,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,690 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.32% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $114,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

VEU stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.28. 450,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,989,694. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $65.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.52.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

