Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,110 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of BlackRock worth $170,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,053,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. raised its stake in BlackRock by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 2,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $634,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $905.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $880.00.

In related news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLK traded down $12.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $612.03. 52,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,230. The company has a market cap of $93.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $623.22 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $717.35 and its 200-day moving average is $826.09.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

