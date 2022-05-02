Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,595 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662,919 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,595 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $194,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,711 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,927 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 183,503 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 5,166 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,009 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.19.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $189.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,323,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,769,145. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.32 and a 200-day moving average of $261.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $550.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $134.59 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.