Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,370,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the March 31st total of 6,570,000 shares. Approximately 21.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NYSE BKKT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.83. 4,965,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,823,003. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.36. Bakkt has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $50.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKKT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Bakkt during the 4th quarter valued at $4,022,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bakkt during the 4th quarter valued at $756,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bakkt during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Bakkt during the 4th quarter valued at $2,378,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Bakkt during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKKT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Bakkt from $13.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bakkt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. The company was formerly known as VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings and changed its name to Bakkt Holdings, Inc The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

