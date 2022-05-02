Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 12.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

Shares of BCPC opened at $123.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 0.62. Balchem has a 1 year low of $122.65 and a 1 year high of $174.29.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Balchem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Balchem from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Balchem by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter worth $676,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter worth $1,183,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

