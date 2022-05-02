Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 510,200 shares, a drop of 45.7% from the March 31st total of 939,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,102.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group raised their target price on Banca Mediolanum from €9.70 ($10.43) to €10.10 ($10.86) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

BNMDF stock opened at $7.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47. Banca Mediolanum has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

