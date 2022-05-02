Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on May 2nd, 2022

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDFGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 510,200 shares, a drop of 45.7% from the March 31st total of 939,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,102.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group raised their target price on Banca Mediolanum from €9.70 ($10.43) to €10.10 ($10.86) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

BNMDF stock opened at $7.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47. Banca Mediolanum has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Banca Mediolanum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banca Mediolanum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Mediolanum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.