Banco Santander S.A. Boosts Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,401 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,481,902,000 after buying an additional 837,735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,480,226,000 after acquiring an additional 989,641 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,386,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,903 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 7.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,345,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,230 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,740,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,202,288,000 after acquiring an additional 348,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COP shares. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.79.

NYSE:COP opened at $95.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $123.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $50.97 and a fifty-two week high of $107.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

