Banco Santander S.A. Buys 1,434 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,401 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,484 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of COP stock opened at $95.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $123.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.40 and its 200 day moving average is $85.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $50.97 and a 52-week high of $107.52.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.62%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.79.

In other news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,749,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ConocoPhillips (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.