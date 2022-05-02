Banco Santander S.A. Buys 510 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Baidu by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu stock opened at $124.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.92. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.18 and a fifty-two week high of $214.42.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIDU. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.44.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

