Banco Santander S.A. Buys 982 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $720,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 291,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,994,000 after buying an additional 13,399 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 31.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,012,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

VEEV stock opened at $181.95 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.48 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 69.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.59.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.58.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 442 shares in the company, valued at $91,555.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

