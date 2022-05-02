Banco Santander S.A. Buys New Shares in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,169 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in UiPath by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 708 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $2,835,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $71,066.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,521 shares of company stock valued at $5,729,067 over the last quarter.

PATH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on UiPath from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on UiPath from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on UiPath from $75.00 to $57.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on UiPath from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Macquarie raised UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.35.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $17.83 on Monday. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average of $37.68.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.25 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 58.91%. UiPath’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

