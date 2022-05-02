Banco Santander S.A. Buys New Shares in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 203,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,199,000 after buying an additional 128,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WH opened at $87.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.99 and a 200-day moving average of $84.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.24 and a 1-year high of $93.86.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.28. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.78%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WH. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

