Banco Santander S.A. Cuts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,165 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.41.

Shares of NKE opened at $124.70 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.48 and a 200-day moving average of $149.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

