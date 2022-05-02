Banco Santander S.A. Cuts Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pool by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,461,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,938,217,000 after purchasing an additional 21,590 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,278,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,550,000 after purchasing an additional 119,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 791,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $342,943,000 after purchasing an additional 19,038 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Pool by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 486,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,323,000 after purchasing an additional 19,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Pool by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 388,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL opened at $405.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $439.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $489.02. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $401.51 and a 12-month high of $582.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.30. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.81%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Longbow Research raised shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $538.80.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

