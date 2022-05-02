Banco Santander S.A. Cuts Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 91.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,446 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 50,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Roku by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth $602,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth $14,977,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Stephens dropped their target price on Roku from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Roku in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.62.

In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $527,156.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.21, for a total transaction of $13,216,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 245,946 shares of company stock valued at $38,185,674 in the last ninety days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ROKU opened at $92.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.25 and a 200-day moving average of $185.55. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $83.72 and a one year high of $490.76. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 94.80 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.56 million. Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.