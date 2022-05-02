Banco Santander S.A. Has $391,000 Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial stock opened at $39.96 on Monday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $139,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,916 shares of company stock worth $374,851. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.92.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

