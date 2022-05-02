Banco Santander S.A. Invests $1.79 Million in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,316 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

PAYC opened at $281.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $324.85 and its 200-day moving average is $384.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 83.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $280.96 and a twelve month high of $558.97.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.20.

Paycom Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.