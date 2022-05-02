Banco Santander S.A. Invests $1.93 Million in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 44,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,344,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,673,000 after purchasing an additional 17,547 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,516,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,297,000 after buying an additional 196,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,444,000 after buying an additional 739,735 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,720,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,534,000 after purchasing an additional 240,652 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,045,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the period. 22.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $712,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $358,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,000. Company insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $29.77 on Monday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.08.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 481.86% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

