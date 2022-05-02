Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC) Insider Acquires £139,000 in Stock

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Rating) insider Ramiro Mato García Ansorena acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 278 ($3.54) per share, for a total transaction of £139,000 ($177,160.34).

Ramiro Mato García Ansorena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 27th, Ramiro Mato García Ansorena acquired 100,000 shares of Banco Santander stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 278 ($3.54) per share, for a total transaction of £278,000 ($354,320.67).

Shares of BNC stock opened at GBX 232.95 ($2.97) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 255.48. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of GBX 205.60 ($2.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 302.14 ($3.85). The firm has a market capitalization of £39.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a €0.05 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is 0.21%.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

