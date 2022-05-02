Banco Santander S.A. Lowers Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,559 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 12,376 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 445 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $471,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TDOC opened at $33.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.73 and a 200-day moving average of $88.29. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.75 and a 52 week high of $174.57.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.79.

Teladoc Health Profile (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.