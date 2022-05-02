Banco Santander S.A. Makes New $2.74 Million Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENPH. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 481.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 35,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $5,780,080.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total transaction of $5,167,439.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,577 shares of company stock worth $43,780,910. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.29.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $161.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.95 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.07. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $282.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.40. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.