Banco Santander S.A. Makes New Investment in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DoorDash by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,681 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,219,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,123,000 after buying an additional 3,607,379 shares during the last quarter. VK Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth about $423,300,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 218.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,734,000 after buying an additional 1,138,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 1,337,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,468,000 after buying an additional 191,100 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.75.

Shares of DASH opened at $81.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.13 and its 200-day moving average is $138.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.58. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.32 and a 12-month high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. DoorDash’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,983 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.78, for a total value of $567,068.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alfred Lin acquired 183,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.38 per share, for a total transaction of $16,926,233.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,322 shares of company stock worth $44,623,551 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Profile (Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.