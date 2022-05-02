Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 3,000 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Service Co. International by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Service Co. International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Service Co. International by 17.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $65.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.23 and a 200 day moving average of $65.59. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $72.07.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.19%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

