Banco Santander S.A. Reduces Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 173,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,796,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 9,769 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWK opened at $120.15 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.85 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.40. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWK. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $183.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.69.

About Stanley Black & Decker (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.