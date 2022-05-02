Banco Santander S.A. Sells 18,474 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,474 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,531,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,808,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,694,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,638,000 after buying an additional 169,265 shares during the period. Wavelength Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,029,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,409,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,136,000 after buying an additional 106,316 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $20.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.50. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $27.96.

