Banco Santander S.A. Takes Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $441,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,778,114. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $58.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.74, a PEG ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 2.14. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $114.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.64.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

