Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Gap Up to $22.12

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.12, but opened at $22.70. Bandwidth shares last traded at $22.42, with a volume of 520 shares changing hands.

BAND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $200.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $63.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $102.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.04. The firm has a market cap of $584.07 million, a P/E ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 0.72.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. Bandwidth’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian D. Bailey acquired 10,000 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $43,779.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 21,135 shares of company stock valued at $616,629. 5.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 772.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 270.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the third quarter worth approximately $262,000.

Bandwidth Company Profile (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

