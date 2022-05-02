Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a commercial bank which serves residents and businesses primarily in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, CT. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts; demand and NOW deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial lending products as well as electronic banking and online banking services. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

BWFG stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.90. 78,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,268. Bankwell Financial Group has a 52 week low of $26.78 and a 52 week high of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 32.50% and a return on equity of 14.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,183,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares during the period. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

