Barclays Raises Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target to $20.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $16.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PTEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $16.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.61. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 111.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 17,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $304,153.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,414,019.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 66,730 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $940,225.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 526,380 shares of company stock worth $8,184,957 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.