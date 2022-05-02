Barings LLC Acquires New Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,382,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,090,000 after acquiring an additional 204,568 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Prologis by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,785,000 after buying an additional 3,766,367 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,067,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,495,000 after purchasing an additional 92,137 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,750,000 after purchasing an additional 419,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 8.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,310,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,648,000 after purchasing an additional 351,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock traded down $7.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $153.29. The company had a trading volume of 154,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,579. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.88. The stock has a market cap of $113.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.87.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.75.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

