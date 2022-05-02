Barings LLC Buys 2,850 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $7,155,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Datadog by 6.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,880,000 after acquiring an additional 184,915 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Datadog by 10.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,772,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,956,000 after acquiring an additional 269,409 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Datadog by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,667,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,166,000 after acquiring an additional 459,778 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 7.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,679,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,390,000 after acquiring an additional 116,451 shares during the period. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 161,292 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total value of $25,377,683.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 268 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total transaction of $42,298.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,242 shares of company stock valued at $45,612,042 in the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.87. 80,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,417,690. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,719.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.91.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

