Barings LLC Buys New Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARW. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

ARW has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $2,501,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Sean J. Kerins sold 8,687 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total value of $1,069,195.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 98,580 shares of company stock worth $12,053,449 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARW traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.85. The company had a trading volume of 8,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,373. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.11 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.22. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.47.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.95. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arrow Electronics (Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.